SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 148,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

