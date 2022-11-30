SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,046. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

