Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $69,098,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $38,606,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $20,444,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 749,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

