Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in November

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKHHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. 32,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,280. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

About Sonic Healthcare

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.3913 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

