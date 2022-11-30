Solstein Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
