Solstein Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.03. 6,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

