Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65. 985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.