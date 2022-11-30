SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 222.7% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SMC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 72,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.88.
SMC Company Profile
