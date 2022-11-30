Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,780 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $42,273,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Smartsheet by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,449,000 after buying an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

