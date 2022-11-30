SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

SMTGY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

