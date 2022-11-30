SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 3.4 %
SMTGY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.
About SMA Solar Technology
