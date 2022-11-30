SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of SLGWF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About SLANG Worldwide
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.