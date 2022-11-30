SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of SLGWF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

