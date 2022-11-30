SingularityNET Market Cap Achieves $47.68 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and approximately $667,368.19 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,898.64 or 1.00011884 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011062 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00247130 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,322 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

