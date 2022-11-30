Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SILXY traded down 0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of 4.08 and a 12-month high of 14.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Silex Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

