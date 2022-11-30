Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.
SGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Signify Health Price Performance
SGFY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Articles
