Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

SGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Signify Health Price Performance

SGFY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

About Signify Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

