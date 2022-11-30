Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 41.1%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 31st total of 1,960,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of THGPF remained flat at 0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.59. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on THG from GBX 38 ($0.45) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 59.33.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

