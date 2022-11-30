Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Drops By 26.9%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
