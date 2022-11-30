Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 49.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.