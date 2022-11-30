Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 33.3%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tecogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Tecogen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecogen (TGEN)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.