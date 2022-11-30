Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 33.3%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Tecogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

