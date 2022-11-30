Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Expands By 44.4%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

TBSA stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

