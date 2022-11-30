Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Declines By 27.6%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

