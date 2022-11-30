Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Increases By 35.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,310 shares of company stock worth $194,182.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SOUN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,820. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.