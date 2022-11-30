Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Expands By 133.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.