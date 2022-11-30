Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Increases By 1,200.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Price Performance
Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,738,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,904. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Sharing Economy International
