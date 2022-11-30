Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Increases By 1,200.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Price Performance

Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,738,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,904. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.