Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Rises By 76.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Stories

