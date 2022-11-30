Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Rises By 286.1%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 286.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,422. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

