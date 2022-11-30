Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 66.4%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 129,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,479. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.