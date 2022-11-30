Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Declines By 32.4%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 345,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 122,903 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

