Short Interest in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Drops By 26.8%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,210 shares of company stock worth $477,472. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

