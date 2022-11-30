Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Rises By 230.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 3,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

