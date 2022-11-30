Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Drops By 46.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the October 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,782 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NUS traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 1,510,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,848. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

