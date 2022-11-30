Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 45.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,200,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 574,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,996,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 38,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,495. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

