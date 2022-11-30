Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expands By 69.7%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

About Magic Software Enterprises

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

