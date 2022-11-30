Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 40.5%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

LRFC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 31,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.45. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

