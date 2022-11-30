Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 41.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 40,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

