Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Expands By 101.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the October 31st total of 988,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,584. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

