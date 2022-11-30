Short Interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Declines By 48.5%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INPX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,451. The company has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

