Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Decreases By 86.3%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $58,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.3 %

GHIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 75,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,972. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

