Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases By 532.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 532.7% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after buying an additional 119,396 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,991. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

