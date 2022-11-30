Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 51.0%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,336. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter.

