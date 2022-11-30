Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 51.0%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,336. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
