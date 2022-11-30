Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Decreases By 52.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FCA traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.