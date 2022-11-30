Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Decreases By 92.2%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Energem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energem by 53.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energem by 113.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 547,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,087. Energem has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

