Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Drops By 67.0%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 7.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 195,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

