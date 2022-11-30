Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 54.5%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

EJPRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 22,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

Featured Articles

