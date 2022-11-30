Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Declines By 75.4%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 113,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 684,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

