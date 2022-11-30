Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Decreases By 50.0%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

dormakaba Price Performance

dormakaba stock remained flat at $467.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $467.00 and a 52 week high of $467.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.00.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

