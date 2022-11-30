Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Expands By 2,657.1%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 2,657.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($44.33) to €45.00 ($46.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($52.06) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

