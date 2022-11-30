Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 53.5%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
