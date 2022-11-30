Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 73.3%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 118,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
