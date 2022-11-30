Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rises By 45.8%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

