Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Rises By 100.0%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Colicity by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 377,377 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,235,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Colicity has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

